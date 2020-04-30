Catherine Marie Compton (nee: Boyer), of East Alton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 having reached the age of fifty-nine years, eleven months, and twenty-four days. Cathy was born on April 27, 1960 in Cadet, a daughter of the late Joseph (Jack) and Agatha (nee: DeClue) Boyer.
Those who remain to mourn her passing are her eight children, Joshua Compton and wife Carrie Crockett, Jeremiah Compton and wife Jamie Fisk, Jonathan Compton and wife Andrea, Jacob Compton and wife Katie, Courtney Compton, Melissa Colnaghi, Christopher Colnaghi, and David Colnaghi; a host of grandchildren; three brothers, Kenny Boyer, Joseph Patrick Boyer Jr. and wife Karen, James “Tinker” Boyer; two sisters, Shirley Ramsey, Rose Lea Coleman and husband James “Bootsie”; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Boyer and Penny Boyer; her first husband, Michael Compton; and many nieces, nephews, family and dear friends.
Cathy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Edward and Nellie Boyer; father and mother, Jack and Agatha Boyer; infant sister Mary Ellen Boyer; two brothers, Robert “Bud” Boyer and Roger Dale Boyer; and sister-in-law Kim Boyer.
Cathy was a very loving and kind-hearted person. She loved the Lord with all of her heart. This was evident through Cathy’s selfless regard to serving and putting others first. Her family meant so much to her and she loved them dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside visitation was held on Monday, April 27th from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Joachim Cemetery, Old Mines. A graveside service began at 11 A.M., officiated by Bro. Joe Dunnagan.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting decluefuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.