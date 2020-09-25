From March 12, 1970 Edition
Services Conducted
For Mrs. Crocker
Mary Frances Crocker, Centerville, MO., was born October 5, 1943, a daughter of the late Dave and Grace Morgan, and died, on February 20, 1970, at Mineral Area Hospital at Farmington at the age of 26 years.
Surviving are her husband, Lloyd Crocker, two sons, Donald Wayne and Randy Gene, Two daughters, Donna Lynn and Vickie Kay, all of the home. Also surviving are four brothers, Raymond, Charles, Roy, and Jimmy Morgan, all of Potosi.She was preceded in ceath by her parents and 2 half brothers.
Funeral services were under direction of Whites Funeral Home in Ironton, Mo., and burial was in Rayfield Cemetery.

