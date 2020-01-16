Joseph Allen Shepard, Sr. of Mineral Point, Missouri, was born on December 21, 1954 in Bonne Terre, Missouri, a son to Lloyd Shepard and the late Rachel (Politte) Shepard. Joe passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of sixty-five.



Joe is survived by his three children: Joseph A. Shepard, Jr. and wife Amy, Jason D. Shepard and wife Lisa, Sarah J. Shepard and Fiancé Gabe Ballard; father, Lloyd Shepard; nine grandchildren: Adam Shepard and wife Kayla, Stephanie Shepard, Dakota Shepard, Carter Shepard, Jarron Hahn, Nathan Bequette, Alyssa Downey, Dayton Shepard, Hailee Ballard; two great grandchildren: Colton Shepard and Skylin Hahn; three siblings: Sheila Sampson and husband Billy, Robin Kean and husband Wayne, and Randy Shepard; best friend, Joe Portell; special friend, Jenae “Poodles” Richards; also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.



Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Shepard.



Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM and Monday, January 13, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM at DeClue Funeral Home.



A Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 AM in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bob Adams and Pastor Bob Thurman officiating.



Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were respectfully cared for by the DeClue Funeral Home.