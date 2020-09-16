AshLee Jo-Lina DeMarinis of Potosi was born on September 11, 1985 in Queens, New York, a daughter to the late Frank DeMarinis and Pamela (Harsin) DeMarinis. AshLee passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 having reached thirty-four years of age. She will always be remembered by the love she gave to all and her ability to find beauty in everything she did.
AshLee will be missed by all who knew and loved her including her mother, Pamela DeMarinis; a brother, Paul Stamps; a sister, Jennifer (Kevin) Heissenbuttel; dear nieces and nephews, Zachary S, Allysa S and Samantha H; two God-daughters/nieces, Abigail H and Katelynn H; also surviving are many special friends, co-workers and extended family members.
In addition to her father, Franco DeMarinis, AshLee is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
**Per the family’s request, facial masks/coverings will be required before entering the facility. DeClue Funeral Home understands the importance of a community being able to come together during difficult times such as this – but please keep the safety of others a priority while visiting. Social distancing is strongly encouraged and extra sanitation areas have been put in place as an added precaution.**
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at DeClue Funeral Home from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. Visitation will resume on Thursday, September 17th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 9 until 10:30 A.M.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 17th at St. James Catholic Church in Potosi, officiated by Father Rodger Fleming. Interment and final prayers will be held at Calvary Cemetery concluding the service.
All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
