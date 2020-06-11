Marcella VanDeven

Marcella Violet (Valle) VanDeven of St. Louis was born November 7, 1934 in Cadet, a daughter to the late Eugene Valle and Neally (Missey) Valle. Marcella departed this life Monday, June 1, 2020 having reached the age of 85 years, 6 month and 25 days.
On June 24, 1961 Marcella was united in marriage to the late John G. VanDeven at The Good Shepard Church in Hillsboro and they were blessed with many years and wonderful memories together.
Marcella is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Seers and husband Paul of St. Louis; son, Bill VanDeven and wife Jackie of Patton; four sisters, Viola Crannick and husband Norman of St. Clair, Velma Boyer of DeSoto, Trudy Hutchinson and husband Bill of Hillsboro, Delorse Dick of Mayfield, Kentucky; brother, Rick Valle and wife Carol of Cadet; three grandchildren, Josh, Nick, Jonathan; two great grandchildren, Mason, Hailey and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Marcella was preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Courtaway, Nick Turner, Sharon Valle and great granddaughter, Kamryn Olivia VanDeven.
Marcella was a loving wife, mother and friend, who was always there to help those in need. She was a hard worker and didn’t like to sit still. She was always on the go and would spend many hours cleaning her home. She always held two jobs and her hard work ethic earned her the nickname “Sarg” from her friends and family. She had a deep faith in Jesus and loved to watch church services on T.V. With all the work she did, she always made time to be with her family. Her love, compassion and kindness will be greatly missed.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
