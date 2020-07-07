James “Jim” Cresswell of Potosi was born January 11, 1931 in Potosi, a son to the late George Edwin and Mildred Elizabeth (Robinson) Cresswell. Jim departed this life Wednesday July 1, 2020 having reached the age of 89 years 5 months and 21 days.
On December 10, 1948, Jim was united in marriage to the late Bernice Lowe and they were blessed with 67 wonderful years together. Bernice preceded Jim in death on March 29, 2015.
Jim was a pillar in the community and was active in many Washington County organizations. He was a devoted member of the Potosi United Methodist Church and served on many of their boards. He was active with the 4H Beef Program, he received the Gold Clover award from the 4H. Served as Treasurer on the University of Missouri Extension board, a member of the Washington County Farm Bureau and retired from the Meramec Mining Company.
He always took time to help others and hauled many cattle for people to the sale barn for auctions. Above his daily work and stewardship, he always took time to be with his family and friends and he loved them dearly. He will be greatly missed by all.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Debra Duncan of Crystal City, Jenny Camp and husband Kevin of O’Fallon; four grandchildren, Brea Ellsworth, Jason Duncan, Stephen Camp and Ashley Saffell; five great grandchildren, Raegan Staat, Chase Politte, Cayden Camp, Cameron Camp and Jace Saffell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, Jim was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Harris; son-in-law, Ken Duncan; brother, George Edwin Cresswell, Jr.; three sisters, Nancy (Jesse) Thompson, Edith (John) Springer and Melinda (Ben) Schlinski.
Visitation for Jim was held Monday, July 6th from 4 - 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 7th at 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home with John Robinson lll officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Kevin Camp, Stephen Camp, Johny Ellsworth, Chase Politte, Josh Saffell and Derek Thompson.
Memorial Donations made be made to the University of Missouri Extension. They will be doing an award to a 4H member in Jim's memory. This award will be given during the Washington County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
