Dale Edmond Franklin of Potosi, was born on June 17, 1937 in Ironton, a son of the late John Edward Franklin and the late Vivian Maybelle (Higginbotham) Franklin. Dale went to be with the Lord due to a tractor accident, doing what he loved, on Monday, June 15, 2020 having reached the age of eighty-two years, eleven months and twenty-nine days.
On August 10, 1957, Dale was united in marriage to Janet Eye and they shared nearly sixty-three years together.
Dale loved the Lord and enjoyed serving others. His 60 years in the construction industry enabled him to share his carpentry skills and turn people's dreams into reality.
Dale showed a great love for his family, who he taught the value of hard work and honesty. Additionally, he was passionate about his farm, where he enjoyed raising cattle and tending his daughter's vineyard. But more than anything, Dale loved his tractor. If he couldn't be found, Dale would likely be on his tractor doing work around the farm.
Dale was also known for his sense of humor, which brought joy to those who have found themselves a subject of his pranks or light-hearted jokes.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Franklin; son, Alan Dale Franklin and wife Janet; daughter, Stephanie Franklin; five grandchildren; Matthew Franklin and wife Danielle, Colby Franklin, Brandon Prenger and wife Amy, Dylan Wyrick and wife Kelsey, Kolt Williams and Melody; four great grandchildren; Gavin, Carter, Conner and Grace. Also surviving are two sisters; Ruth Compton and husband Leonard and Pat Graves; In-Laws; Alva Gilliam, Clarice Allen, Paul Eye, Gervis and Judy Eye, Billy and Mary Ann Eye, Judy and Harry Carolyon, Sharon and Royce Fritz, Mary Ellen and Dean Lounsbery, Buddy and Dana Eye; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sarah Louise Prenger; two brothers; James Franklin and John Edward Franklin, Jr.; two sisters; Judith Gilliam and Juanita Cole.
Visitation was held Friday, June 19th from 4 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Saturday, June 20th from 11 A.M. till 1 P.M.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 20th at 1 P.M. held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Dale’s son, Alan Dale Franklin. Honoring Dale by serving as Pallbearers were Matt, Colby, Dylan, Brandon, Kolt and Alan Dale. Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Potosi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Equipping the Harvest Ministries.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
