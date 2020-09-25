From the Mar. 2, 1950 Edition
Mrs. Maud Lacey, 69,
Buried at Hopewell
Funeral services for Mrs. Maud Evans Lacey, 69, were held at the Festus Presbyterian Church with the pastor, the Rev. H. Wernecke of Eden Seminary officiating. Graveside services were held at Hopewell cemetery. She died in St. Louis.
Mrs. Lacey was born Sept. 15, 1880, at Mineral Point, Mo., the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver F. Beal. On Sept. 27, 1907, she was married to Charles Evans, who in 1910 operated a grocery store in Festus with Lee Forshee Evans who sold his partnership to Wm. Grieshaber and moved to Mineral Point, died in 1920.
Mrs. Lacey was remarried in 1923 to Chas Sumner Lacey who has preceded her in death. Following the death of her second husband, Mrs. Lacey lived with her daughter, Mrs. Charlotte Roth. The Roths moved to Festus two years ago from St. Louis.
Survivors in addition to her daughter, include one brother, Albert Beal of Mineral Point. Her son-in-law and two grand-daughters.
