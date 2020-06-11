From February 2, 1950
Jay Owens, 72, Dies
At Shirley Tuesday
Hugh Jay Owens, 72, died at his home at Shirley, Tuesday morning at 7:30. He had been ill more than two years. Following a stroke in 1948 he suffered complications and then three weeks ago he fell on the ice causing severe shock and injury.
Funeral services are being held this afternoon from White Oak Grove Baptist Church with Eld. Ralph Gibson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery by Sparks Funeral Home.
Surviving are his widow and six children, Eld. Leonard H. Owens of Sullivan, Lloyd Owens, Marple Wilson and Juanita Wilson of St. Louis, Bertha Wood of Potosi and Annie Gibson of Shirley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.