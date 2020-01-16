Albert Scott DeClue of Blackwell was born August 13, 1976 in Potosi, a son to Herman Leroy DeClue and Angelia “Angie” Kay (Neff) DeClue. Albert departed this life Sunday, December 29, 2019 having reached the age of 43 years, 4 months and 16 days.

Albert is survived by his loving parents; three sisters, Angel DeClue and fiancé Jeremy Harmon of Cadet, Kimberly Henson and husband Tom of Arnold, Jennifer DeClue-Bohn and husband Jeremy of Imperial; niece Nicolette Henson of Arnold, nephew Tommy Henson of Arnold with many other dear and special friends and relatives.

Albert had a brilliant smile that could light up a room. He had a kind and giving heart, always there to help anyone in need. He loved his job as an iron worker and was given the nick name “Diamond” by his coworkers. He loved animals and nursed many stray and rescue pets back to health. He loved the thrill of the outdoors and took many floating, fishing and four wheeler rides with his friends. Alberts loving heart, warm smile and sense of adventure will be missed by all.

Visitation for Albert was held Saturday January 4th from 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 4th at 2 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Nash officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stray Rescue of Saint Louis.

All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi, Missouri.