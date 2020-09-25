Linda Cary – Bust

Linda Agnes Cary – Bust of Potosi was born July 8, 1968 in St. Louis, a daughter to Terry Lee Cary and Etta (Lamontagne) Cary. Linda departed this life Saturday, September 12, 2020 having reached the age of 52 years, 2 months and 4 days.
On September 24, 1988, Linda was united in marriage to Joseph “Jay” Bust and they were blessed with three daughters and thirty- one years together.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, “Jay”; parents, Terry and Etta Cary; daughters, Michelle Taber and husband Gabe of Potosi, Melissa Robart and husband Jason of Potosi, Melinda Bust and fiancé Jerry Rea of Potosi; sister, Lisa Murray and husband Kevin of Clarksville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Justin Taber, Eli Taber, Paige Robart, Jaselyn Robart and many other relatives and special friends.
Linda was a genuine friend to all, whose smile could light up a room. She had a deep love to help others and that love extended into her work at the Washington County Hospital. She loved going shopping with her friends, reading, relaxing by her pool and taking trips to the beach to admire the beautiful sunsets and sunrises. Her biggest love, out of everything on earth, was her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege to know her.
Visitation for Linda was held Thursday, September 17th from 2 - 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
