Gary Loughary, Jr.

Gary Andrew “Norm” Loughary, Jr. of Cadet was born September 17, 1976 in St. Louis, a son to Gary Loughary, Sr. and Rhonda (Dunivan) Loughary. Gary departed this life Wednesday, September 9, 2020 having reached the age of 43 years, 11 months and 23 days.
Gary is survived by his wife, Latesha Loughary of Dowagiac, Michigan; parents, Gary, Sr. and Rhonda Loughary of Cadet; a brother, Ron Loughary and wife Brady of Niles Michigan; nieces and nephews, Kendell, Kaden, Marvin, Dayvon, Xavier, Autumn, Ethan, Eli, Jocelyn, Nevaeh, Derrick Chunky, Jr, Savanna and many other special friends and relatives.
Gary was an avid sports fan and followed the St. Louis Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Notre Dame from start to finish, never missing a game. He was a big music lover and appreciated all genres. He was always there to help others in their time of need and always put others before himself. He shared a special bond with his nieces and nephews and loved his family with his whole heart. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Visitation for Gary was held Tuesday, September 15th from 11 A.M.-12 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 15th at 12 P.M. with Rev. Roger Daniel officiating.
All services were under the care of care of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.