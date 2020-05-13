Dale Joe Mercer of Potosi was born on March 5, 1936, a son to the late Charles Oscar Mercer and Mildred Emma (Sparks) Mercer. Dale passed away on Sunday, May 10 2020 having reached eighty-four years of age.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15th at DeClue Funeral Home from 4:30 until 8 P.M. Visitation will resume on Saturday, May 16th beginning at 9 A.M.
A funeral service to honor Dale will begin at 11 A.M. on Saturday, May 16th held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Elder Leonard Compton officiating. Interment and final prayers will be held at Redbud Memorial Gardens, Potosi.
Funeral services in care of DeClue Funeral Home.
