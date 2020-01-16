Floyd Jean Lyons

Floyd Jean Lyons passed from this life to life in heaven on December 30, 2019. Floyd was born on January 9, 1936 in a country home near Potosi to Luther Floyd and Helen Mae Lyons. He was the third of 11 children. He graduated from Potosi High School in May 1954 and married Ruth Ann Yarbrough on October 9, 1954. In January 1955, Floyd enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until January 1959. During his military service he was trained as a teletype repairman and advanced to the rank of Staff Sergeant. His two oldest children were born while he served in the armed forces.

After serving in the Air Force, Floyd moved his family to Festus and began his working career as a teletype repairman with Western Union. They later moved to St. Louis, and eventually to the Kansas City area. After leaving Western Union in 1972, he was employed by United Telephone and Telegraph. In 1978, Floyd and his brother Don began their own teletype repair business and also developed handwriting analysis machines. They traveled with the machines to various state fairs and festivals throughout the Midwest. In 1990 he was employed by Rockhurst University as an electrician, retiring in 2004.

As a young boy Floyd developed a love for horses and hunting. Some of his fondest memories were of horseback riding with family at a ranch in southern Missouri. He enjoyed attending Potosi High School class reunions, and large family reunions. Floyd and Ruth enjoyed many happy times with their neighbors and longtime friends Jack and Barb Dwyer. Family was the most important thing to Floyd and he kept in contact with his brothers and sisters regularly. He also maintained contact with high school classmates and friends from the military. Floyd was a longtime member of the Disciples of Christ, Pleasant View Christian church in Independence.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Helen Lyons, sisters Betty and Evelyn (Sissy) Lyons, and a brother Clyde Edward Lyons.

He is survived and loved by his wife of 65 years Ruth Ann Lyons and 7 brothers and sisters. Sister Joanne (husband Charles) Moore, Don (wife Delores) Lyons, Marilyn (husband Marty) Sweazea, Carol (husband Jim) Jacobson, Alice Prater, Roger (wife Katy) Lyons, David (wife Debbie) Lyons. He is also survived by his son Greg (wife Lisa) Lyons, daughter Beverley (husband David) Hodge, and son Steven (wife Jill) Lyons. He will be fondly remembered by his 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Lyons were Saturday, January 4th at 11 a.m. at Chapel of Memories Funeral Home. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. at the chapel. Interment followed at Swan Lake Memorial Park.

Arrangements conducted by Chapel of Memories Funeral Home.