Gary Ramsey Hoffman

Being a curious and passionate man, Gary has traded hats throughout his life. He was known by many as a public school teacher and is remembered fondly in that role which lasted 25 years. He tried his hand at having a small farm. He worked the local circuits as an auctioneer ranging in area from Jefferson County down to Butler County. He later followed the county fair convoys to sell jewelry and gold chain-by-the-inch out of booths. Gary loved to travel the continental U.S., having accomplished visiting 49 of the states (Hawaii being the only place his RV could not reach). Gary had lived in many places including California; Hale, MO; Bethany, MO; Caledonia, Potosi, Farmington, Park Hills, Mexico Beach, FL and lastly Okeechobee, FL. While traveling, he indulged in his passion for writing stories and telling tales to all he befriended. Though he wrote throughout the time he was travelling, the last 10 years of his life were spent especially focused on this craft. Known by those he met as a jovial yarn spinner, Gary has authored and published 300+ short stories, poetry, non-fiction stories and essays. Gary achieved 150+ literary items that placed in various contests. He enjoyed gleaning creative inspiration from his fellow wordsmiths in the Okeechobee Writer’s Club and comrades from his local Moose Lodge. Gary will be missed by family and friends, especially for his endless tales, enthusiasm for life and buffets, and fatherly advice.