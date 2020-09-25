From the Mar. 17, 1960 Edition
Obituary
Elmer E. Colson, son of the late Ira and Parthena Colson was born February 24, 1901, in Sligo, Mo. and departed this life at the Bonne Terre Hospital, March 6, 1960 at the age of 59 years and ten days.
Mr. Colson lived his childhood days in the Leadbelt, but the greater part of his life was lived in the Potosi area.
He was united in marriage to Viola Rossand, and to this union one child was borne.
Surviving are his widow, Viola, one daughter, Mrs. Rosaleen Withrow, his son-in-law, Kenneth Withrow, one half brother, Frank Brandon, one half sister, Mrs. Golda Davis, one sister-in-law, Mrs. Alice Colson, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Mr. Colson will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The Jenkins Funeral Home was in charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.