Mary Agnes (Sansoucie) DeClue Maxwell was born September 11, 1951 in Ironton, Missouri a daughter to the late Melvin Frances Sansoucie and Rosemary (DeClue) Sansoucie. Mary departed this life Sunday December 8, 2019 having reached the age of 68 years, 2 months and 27 days.

Mary is survived by three daughters: JoAnn Lambert of Cadet, Missouri, Christine Crocker of Irondale, Missouri, Faith Casey of Carlsbad, California; one son, Michael Lambert and wife Shelley of Rienzi, Mississippi; two sisters, Joyce Portell of Potosi, Missouri, Elizabeth Bateman of Idaho Falls, Idaho; five grandchildren: Kimberly, Taylor, Sabrina, Cassie, Robbie with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Mary was a faithful member of St. Joachim Catholic Church and had a very solid faith in Jesus Christ her savior. She taught Parish School of Religion at St Joachim for many years and worked in the transportation industry. She always had others in her thoughts and was there to help anyone in need. Her unwavering faith, kindness and love will be treasured by all the lives she touched.