Gail Aubuchon

Mildred Gail (Wells) Aubuchon was born September 4, 1948 in Leadwood, a daughter to the late Otto Delbert and Edith Marie (Kathcart) Wells. Gail departed this life Sunday, March 29, 2020 having reached the age 71 years, 6 months and 25 days.
On July 17, 1982 Gail was united in marriage to George Kenneth “Kenny” Aubuchon and they were blessed with 37 wonderful years together.
Gail is survived by her loving and dedicated family, husband, Kenny; a daughter, Paula Pashia and husband Jason of Potosi; four sons, Richard Coleman and wife Jacy of Potosi, Dr. Erik Aubuchon and wife Tausha of Rolla, Kyle Aubuchon and wife Bekah of Potosi, Ryan Aubuchon and wife Bethany of Potosi; two sisters, Gay Davis and husband John of Richland, Loretta Wilkinson and husband Butch of Potosi; two brothers, Stacey Wells and wife LaDonna of Winston, Jeffery Wells and wife Barbara of Centralia; twelve grandchildren she adored, Brittany, Josey, Brady, Lily, Jay, Lucy, Jessa, Hallie, Lottie, Macyn, Lincoln, and Cohen; a great granddaughter, Annabelle, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Mary Ellen and Chad Aubuchon.
Gail was very kind, loving, and caring, always there to help when needed. She had a deep love for Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. She served as the church secretary and taught PSR classes for many years. Above all, her family was her pride and joy. Her stewardship towards her community, church, and the love she had for her family and friends will be greatly missed.
A graveside service was held Friday, April 3rd at 1 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery in Potosi with Father Rodger Fleming officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. James Catholic Church food pantry.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
