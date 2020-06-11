From January 21, 1960
Paul Cordia Dies
In St. Louis Jan. 15
Paul E. Cordia 48, died in St. John’s Hospital, St. Louis last Friday, January 15 from pneumonia. He had been ill many years, suffering from asthma but was hospitalized only a few days. Paul was born in this county on January 18, 1910. His parents were Francis and Clara Cordia of Richwoods and Potosi. He spent several years here after his marriage to Miss Virginia Roberts of St. Louis and assisted in operating a Barite (tiff) plant. He also was employed by Mr. Ed Bust in Potosi Package Store for a short time. Mr. Cordia was in Arizona for his asthmatic condition but returned to Missouri and spent several years employed at a Television Shop in St. Louis.
His body lay in state at Schnur Funeral Home, 3125 Lafayette, St. Louis until Monday when the Requiem Mass was held at St. Francis Xavier (College) Church at 9:30 a.m.
Interment was in St. James Cemetery Potosi at 12:30 with the Rev. Father Schejbal officiating. Pallbearers were close friends of the family from St. Louis.
Surviving are his wife Virginia of 3747a Westminster, St. Louis, three sons, Robert 18, Dennis 13 and James 8, also his mother, Mrs. Clara Cordia, one brother, John Francis and one sister, Mrs. Rosemary Miller, all of St. Louis, besides many relatives in Washington County.
