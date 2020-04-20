James Thomas Martin, Jr. of Cadet was born on May 11, 1943, a son to the late James T., Sr. and Martha Marie (Stringer) Martin. James was united in marriage to Judy Martin and had two children. James departed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020 having reached seventy-six years of age.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by a son, James Thomas “Tommy” Martin III; and a sister, Pearl Martin.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Judy Martin; a son, Charles Anthony Martin; four siblings, Shirley Courtway, Cathy Blount, Eugene Stief, Jr. and Glenn (Belinda) Clark; and many dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements were under the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
