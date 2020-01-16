Jack Lee Judlin - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Jack Lee Judlin of Bismarck, Missouri was born February 14, 1943 in Bonne Terre, Missouri a son to the late Walter Wesley Judlin and Dorothy (Holmes) Ramsey. Jack departed this life Saturday, January 4, 2020 having reached the age of 76 years, 10 months and 21 days.
On March 4, 1989 Jack was united in marriage to Kathy Goetz in Grand Isle, Louisiana and they were blessed with 30 years together.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; three sisters: Joyce Tripp, Jane Wurst, Jill Wolk; two brothers, James Judlin and wife Kay, Joel Judlin and wife Jenny; mother-in-law, Wanda Goetz of Bismarck, Missouri; sister-in-law Yvonne Graham of Bismarck, Missouri with many other nieces nephew relatives and friends.

Jack was a friend to all and a respected member of his community. He proudly served in the United States Military from 1960-1967. He enjoyed the great outdoors whether it be fishing or working on the farm. He worked many years with Local 798 as a pipeline worker. He was involved with many organizations such as the NRA, Pendleton Masonic Lodge and Shriners. His dedication, love and kindness will be greatly missed by all.

