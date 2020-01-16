Judy Kay Robertson

Judy is survived by her husband of fifty years, Kenneth “Doc” Robertson; two daughters: Michelle Ewin and husband Daniel, Heather Riddle and husband Mark; seven grandchildren: Taylor Campbell, Logan Ewin, Shannon Riddle, Luke Ewin, Kameron Riddle, Riley Riddle, Ashleigh Ewin; and four great grandchildren.
In addition to Judy’s parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Faye Anderson; and two brothers: David Northcutt and Lonnie Northcutt.
Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 PM to 2 PM at DeClue Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will immediately follow on Sunday at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi, MO.
Service Details
VisitationWhenSunday, January 12th, 2020 1:00pm - 2:00pmLocationDeClue Funeral HomeAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
ServiceWhenSunday, January 12th, 2020 2:00pmLocationDeClue Memorial ChapelAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
