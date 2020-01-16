Judy Kay Robertson of Potosi, Missouri was born on January 10, 1953 in Valley Park, Missouri, a daughter of the late Glover Arthur Northcutt and the late Susan Ann (Coleman) Northcutt. Judy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday evening, January 6, 2020 having reached the age of sixty-six years, eleven months and twenty-seven days.



Judy is survived by her husband of fifty years, Kenneth “Doc” Robertson; two daughters: Michelle Ewin and husband Daniel, Heather Riddle and husband Mark; seven grandchildren: Taylor Campbell, Logan Ewin, Shannon Riddle, Luke Ewin, Kameron Riddle, Riley Riddle, Ashleigh Ewin; and four great grandchildren.



In addition to Judy’s parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Faye Anderson; and two brothers: David Northcutt and Lonnie Northcutt.



Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 PM to 2 PM at DeClue Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will immediately follow on Sunday at 2 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi, MO.