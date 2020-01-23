Helen Charlene Dobbs of Potosi was born on April 25, 1940 in Jefferson County, a daughter to the late Joseph and Alba M. (Bequette) Courtway. On August 26, 1970, Helen was united in marriage to Jacob “Dee” Dobbs, Sr. Helen entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 having reached seventy-nine years of age.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jacob “Dee” Dobbs, Sr.; daughter, Idia (Chuck) DeClue; son, David Timmon Dobbs; great-grandson, Kaden Andrew Huddleston; siblings, Clyde Courtway, Bobby Courtway, Homer Courtway, Jerry Courtway, Beulah Shelton, Betty Evans, Virginia Emily, Janet Courtway, and Genevieve Dobbs; and brother-in-law, Johnny “Joe” Dobbs, Sr.

Survivors include three children, Mary (Terry) Bell, Jake (Julie) Dobbs, and John “Jack” Dobbs; adopted son, Robert (Viola) Ruble; four siblings, Clinton Dan (Patricia) Courtway; Timothy (Linda) Courtway, Faye Nottingan, and Linda Farris; many dear grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; also surviving are nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 19th at 12 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. A funeral service for Helen began at 2 P.M., held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel. Honoring Helen by serving as her pallbearers were Robbie Ruble, Robert Ruble, George DeClue, Bobby Beck, Joe Emily and Jason DeClue. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery.

All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.