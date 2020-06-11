Clifford Eugene Hubbs, 84, passed away in the presence of his loved ones at his daughter’s home in Wapapello on May 31, 2020. He was born January 22, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. Clifford served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict, as well as serving in the United States Army and Missouri National Guard. He worked as a carpenter and enjoyed singing, dancing, auctions, firearms, fishing, shooting pool, watching wrestling, reading romance novels, barbequing and spending time with his family. Clifford lived a long and fulfilled life and made many memories and he will always be a loved husband, father, grandfather, friend and hero.
Clifford is survived by his wife Judith Hubbs (Patch) of Oxly, Missouri; 9 children, Angie Brooks and husband Berry of Viburnum, Jequetta Curley and husband Mike of Viburnum, Vanessa Roper and husband Rodney of Wapapello, Bradley Hubbs and wife Mellisa of Viburnum, Darrich Hubbs of Boss, Cliffta Thurman and husband David of Irondale, Tracy Groves and husband David of Bismarck, Elizabeth Russell and husband Joel of Eucha, Oklahoma; and Marcialene Radford and husband Seth of Bismarck; 2 step-children, Corina Desmond of Sullivan, Robert Patch and wife Nancy of Newbern, North Carolina; 26 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren as well as 4 great great grandchildren.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents Clark Hubbs and Alice Hubbs (Barbie), his son Gregory (Bub) Hubbs and his step-son Billy Courtway.
Services are pending and will be held at Missouri State Veteran Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri where he will be recognized with military honors.
