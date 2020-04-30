Carol Sue Thomas (nee: Blair) of Viburnum passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 having reached the age of seventy years, seven months and eleven days. She was born on September 9, 1949 in Quaker, a daughter to the late Jasper Roy Blair and Edna (Scott) Blair.
On November 23, 1973, Carol was united in marriage to Francis “Frank” Thomas.
Those who remain to mourn her passing are a daughter, Debbie Thomas; a brother, Harold Blair and wife Gloria; two sisters-in-law, Earleen Blair and Elaine Blair; nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
In addition to her father and mother, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Thomas; two nephews, Daniel Blair and Eric Boyer; a niece Vickie Lynn Blair; five siblings, Modell Blair, Charles Blair, Ella Mae (Blair) Sero, Marybelle (Beers) Emily and Donald Blair.; and sister-in-law Lois Blair.
There was a private viewing for the immediate family.
A graveside service was held on Friday, April 24th at 11 A.M. held at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Potosi, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Chandler.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting decluefuneralhome.com
