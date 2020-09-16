Jerry Lee Umfleet of Desloge, was born on April 16, 1939 in Esther, a son of the late Noah and Hazel (Kennon) Umfleet. Jerry departed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence, having reached the age of eighty-one years, four months and twenty days.
In addition to his father and mother, Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Truman Umfleet and Donald Gene Umfleet; and a sister, Doris Culton.
Those who remain to mourn his passing include his four children, Terry Umfleet, Diane Martin, Marty Umfleet and wife Lisa and Carolyn Rosener; eight grandchildren, Jamie Wruck and husband David, Andrea Lynn and husband Chad, Angela Williams and husband Lemi, Morgan Umfleet and fiancé Austin, Molly Smith and husband Ian, Noah Umfleet, Nora Umfleet and Paige DeClue and husband B.J.; eleven great-grandchildren, Cody, McKinley, Mason, Mya, Izabelle, Luca, Julia, Blair, Ethan, Shelby and Kenzie; mother of his children, Delores Umfleet; two sisters, Jonell Sweeney and husband Paul, Rosalie Murray and husband Lonnie; two brothers, Delmar Umfleet and wife Doris, Charles Umfleet and wife Mary; also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
A funeral service to honor Jerry was held on Wednesday, September 9th at 11 a.m. at Boyer Memorial Chapel, Desloge, officiated by Rev. Gary Petty. Honoring Jerry by serving as pallbearers were Cody Woodard, Mason Williams, Noah Umfleet, Austin Brandon, Ian Smith and Jeff Sweeney.
Interment and final prayers were held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home and Boyer Funeral Home.
