Imelda Wilson

Imelda (Hall) Wilson of Cadet, was born July 19, 1938 in Cadet, a daughter to the late Hardy Hall and Margaret (Coleman) Hall. Imelda departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020 having reached the age of 81 years, 11 months and 3 days.
On June 24, 1960, Imelda was united in marriage to Norman Wilson and together they were blessed with fifty-nine years and many wonderful memories together.
Imelda is survived by her loving husband, Norman; son, John Wilson and wife Taren of Hillsboro; daughters-in-law, Elaine Wilson of Hillsboro, Tiffany Read of California; brother, Bernard Hall and wife Regina of Tiff; two grandchildren, Alexis Rose, Matthew Thomas and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Imelda was preceded in death by her sons, Tom and Tim Wilson; brother, Robert “Bob” Hall and sister, Edith Rulo.
Imelda was always busy helping at community events and helping family. She and her husband owned and operated Wilson Truck Service for many years. She was active with the K.C. Hall Ladies Auxiliary in Old Mines, always helping with funeral luncheons and other events, and was a devoted member of St. Joachim Catholic Church. She loved to cook, spend time with her family and play with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation for Imelda was held Wednesday, June 24th from 5-9 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, June 25th at 10 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at the St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Ken Portell, Jeff Boyer, John Koester, Mike Nickelson, Matthew Wilson and Eric Stopp
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joachim Catholic Church or St. Joachim Catholic School.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
