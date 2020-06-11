From January 22, 1970
Lloyd McClain
Dies Suddenly
Mr. Lloyd McClain of Caledonia suffered an apparent heart attack at his DX Station in Belgrade and died Thursday, January 15.
Lloyd was born in Iron County on May 17, 1909, the son of the late Charlie and Kate (Bryan) McClain, and was 60 years of age at the time of his death.
He was united in marriage to Eva Blair at Quaker, Mo. on November 18, 1928. To this union four children were born.
The surviving relatives are his wife, Eva McClain of Caledonia, four children, Frank McClain of Potosi, Jerry McClain, Jack McClain and Erma Jean, Mrs. Bill Foxx, all of Caledonia. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 1 brother, Johnnie McClain of House Springs, 4 sisters, Lillian, Mr. Lloyd Boulch, and Ann Kossman of St. Louis, Florence Crocker of Graniteville, Mo., and Velma Crocker of Lesterville, Mo., other relatives and many many friends.
Funeral Services were conducted at Sparks Chapel in Potosi, on Sunday, January 18, at 2 p.m. with Rev Wesley Thomas officiating. Interment was in the Methodist Cemetery at Caledonia, Missouri, Don Sparks Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
