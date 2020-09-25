Mattie Ann Evans of Potosi, was born on February 17, 1940 in Annapolis. Mattie departed this life on Monday, September 14, 2020, having reached the age of eighty years, six months and twenty-eight days.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her four children; Linda Lawson and husband Donald, Judy Wells and husband Wayne, LeAnne Politte and husband Kevin, and James Lake Jr.; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, William “Bill” Atkinson and wife Patricia, sister-in-law, Virgie Atkinson; two sisters; Wanda West and Carolyn Hamilton; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Mattie is preceded in death by her father, Eldred J. Atkinson; mother, Freta M. (Casteel) Atkinson; daughter, Deborah A. Lake; first husband and father of her children, James Lake Sr.; second husband, LaVern Evans; brothers: Franklin D. Atkinson and Bobby L. Atkinson; extended family: Lucian Goodman and Martha Ellen (Casteel) Goodman, Martha E. “Jane” Gibson, Charles Goodman, Marjorie Watts, Reba Oxner, and Harvel “Pard” Goodman.
Mattie was a loving wife, mom and grandma. She loved her family very much and enjoyed the time she spent with them. From family dinners to holiday gatherings, Mattie always loved being with her family. Everyone that knew her, knows that she was a major fan of the legendary Elvis Presley. She absolutely loved Elvis. Mattie will be deeply missed by many.
Visitation was held Thursday, September 17th from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Friday, September 18th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A funeral service was held Friday, September 18th at 1 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tom Brewer.
Interment and final prayers were held at Annapolis Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
