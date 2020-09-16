From March 12 1970 Edition
John Rohozka
Services Held
John Rohozka, of Berryman Rte, son of the late Frank and Catherine Ollmer Rohozka, was born April 30,1894 in Belovar, Yugoslavia and died March 5, 1970 in the Belleview, MO. He was 75 years of age at the time of his death.
He leaves to survive one daughter, Mrs. Vera Richter of Chicago, Ill., and one grandson Andrew Richter of Chicago, Ill.
His wife Bessie preceded him in death July 28, 1966.
Funeral Services were held Mar. 8, Sunday, at 2:00 p.m. in the Donald Sparks Chapel with the Rev Charles Ledbetter officiating. Interment was in the Sunset Hills Cemetery with Donald Sparks Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
