Darlene Bush

Evelyn Darlene (Camillo) Bush, known to all as “Darlene”, of Bismarck was born June 25, 1939 in Potosi, a daughter to the late Joseph Elmer Camillo and Anne (Coleman) Camillo. Darlene departed this life Wednesday, May 27, 2020 having reached the age of 80 years, 11 months and 2 days.
On May 30, 1959, Darlene was united in marriage to the late Harry Bush, Jr. and they were blessed with 50 years together.
Darlene is survived by her son, Matthew Bush and wife Lisa of White Rock, New Mexico; sister, Ruth Ann Portell of Imperial and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Darlene was a kind and caring person always having others in her thoughts and prayers. She was a devoted member of the Bellevue Presbyterian Church and loved to sing in the church choir. She loved to travel and see new places. In her leisure time, she enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, working puzzles and reading romance novels. She kept a beautiful flower garden and made sure it was well manicured. Her love, kindness and sense of adventure will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, June 3rd at 11 A.M. at the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Compton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
