Barbara House

Barbara Lee (Higginbotham) House of Festus was born March 27, 1952 in Bonne Terre, a daughter to the late Lee Cresswell Higginbotham and Margaret Emma (Crowder) Higginbotham. Barbara departed this life Monday, May 4, 2020 having reached the age of 68 years 1 month and 7 days.
On November 10, 1973, Barbara was united in marriage to the late Ethan Edward House at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Potosi and they were blessed with many years together.
Barbara was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Allenton Heights, Pacific and was the church pianist for many years. She collected feathers and considered them gifts from the heavens. She also loved hunting for a unique rock, either along the creek bank or at a rock and mineral show. She loved nature and the beauty of small details in seemingly ordinary things. She also had a great love for animals having several pets through the years. She loved to be on the go visiting wineries, taking pictures and tending to her vibrant flower garden. Her sense of adventure and example of unconditional love for her family will be greatly missed.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
