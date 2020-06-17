Janet Boyer

Janet Yvonne (Waller) Boyer of Potosi was born June 4, 1942 in Mineral Point, a daughter to the late Ralph Waller and Marie M. (Fenwick) Carl. Janet departed this life Monday, June 8, 2020 having reached the age of 78 years and 4 days.
Janet was married to the late Joseph Boyer and together they shared many wonderful memories together.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Boyer-Michel of Potosi; son Rodney Boyer and wife Tammy of Potosi; son-in-law, James Michel of Columbia, Illinois; four grandchildren, Chelse (Austin) Michel-Dowell, April Michel, Jessica Boyer, Kelsey (Zack) Ferguson-Hettenhausen; seven great grandchildren, Landon Dowell, Arabella Aden, Ellie Dowell, Emma Dowell, Jordan Hertel, Chloe Hattenhausen, Kaiden Woods and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Janet was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Coleman; niece, Denise Coleman; nephew, Ro-nald Coleman and grandson, Korey Woods.
Janet always had a smile on her face and did not like to sit still. She worked for many years at Hardee’s and treated every customer like a close friend. She enjoyed going shopping, dancing and taking pictures of the people she loved. She also loved birds and dogs of all types.
Visitation for Janet was held Friday, June 12th from 10 A.M.-1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held Friday, June 12th at 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Bro. Dale Stringer officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were James Michel, Austin Dowell Rodney Boyer, Zack Hettenhausen and Bro. Dale Stringer.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
