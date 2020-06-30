Hazel (Owens) Barth was born as the first child of Fred and Myrtle Owens on February 27, 1923. She was raised in Hazel Creek and attended Pine City School- a one room schoolhouse. She had many fond memories with her siblings, Helen, Juanita, Ethel Lee, Sam, Darlene, Karen, and Derhonda, and although her sister, Hilda, died as an infant, she was also spoken of fondly. She held a special love for her Ma and Pa and often bragged of how she was 'Ma's favorite'.
On March 8th, 1947, she married George John Barth, of St. Louis. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage. From this marriage were born three children, Bev, Cindy, and Georgie. She was preceded in death by her loving and soft-hearted husband, George; beloved oldest daughter, Bev; son-in-law, Bob and her precious son, little Georgie. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Cindy (Al) Kern; grandchildren, Derek and Nichole Gaultney, Jonathan & Timothy (Evelyn) Kern and great-grandchildren, Elijah, Jordanna and Adison; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends-many of whom lovingly called her 'Mom' or 'Mama'.
When able, Hazel had many hobbies, such as painting, games, (such as triominoes, dominoes and 500 rummy) and gardening--she definitely had a green thumb. Although she lived in many places---St. Louis, Florida, and Michigan, it was the Potosi area she called home.
On March 25, 1972, she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and remained faithful to her God, Jehovah through the rest of her life. She especially enjoyed her ministry and meetings, assemblies and conventions, where she made many strong friendships. Because of her study of the Bible, she firmly believed in Jehovah's promise of a resurrection, found at John 5:28,29 which helped her cope with the loss of so many loved ones. It reads, "All those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out..." And of course, one of her favorites was Revelation 21:4, which says, "And He (Jehovah) will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore".
On June 15th, 2020, she died peacefully in her sleep. It is a comfort to know that she in now safe in Jehovah's memory. When she awakens in Paradise, who will she look for first? Could it be her beloved husband, or one of her two children who preceded her in death, or maybe her Mom and Dad or her siblings? Or perhaps it'll be her youngest daughter, or one of her dearly loved grandchildren or great-grandchildren? May we all be there to welcome her back with open arms!
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
