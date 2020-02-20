David Wayne Crocker of Farmington was born on February 26, 1958, a son to Ruby B. (Brooks) Crocker and the late Harmon E. Crocker. David departed this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Potosi, after a lengthy illness having reached sixty-one years, eleven months and twelve days.

David is preceded in death by his father, Harmon E. Crocker.

Survivors include his mother, Ruby (Brooks) Crocker; three sisters, Cheryl Vavak and husband Jay, Kathy Wadle and husband Ronald, and Tammy Crocker; three nieces, Lesa Childers, Melissa Allen and husband Tim, and Dawn Dworaczyk and husband James; great nieces and nephews, Brandon Childers, Kyle Brown, Anna Marie, Jarod Allen, Abigail and Dylan Dworaczyk; and lifelong best-friend, Rodney Jones and his wife along with many other dear friends.

David was a mechanic by trade and worked for more than twenty years for Mack Truck in St. Louis. He retired in November 2012. David was a wonderful son who always took care of his mother after the death of his father. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation was held on Friday, February 14th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 9:30 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11 A.M., in the DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Bro. Alan Aubuchon. Honoring David by serving as his pallbearers were Rodney Jones, Jay Vavak, Leon Stricklin, Dennis Finley and Tim Allen.

Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.