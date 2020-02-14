Gerald Donald “Chigger” Hill of Potosi was born on September 5, 1934 in Shirley, a son of the late Amos R. and Marple F. (Wilson) Hill. Donnie passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home, having reached the age of eighty-five years, four months and twenty-nine days.

Donnie was united in marriage to Lealla Vance in 1959 and they shared sixty-one years together.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lealla Hill; two sons, Bryce Derrick Hill, Eric Matthew Hill and friend Tracey DeClue; five grandchildren, Justin Hill, Josh Hill, Krista Hill, Shanna Sykes and Riley Hill; seven great grandchildren, Peyton, Collin, Taylor, Bryant, Justyce, Jenna and Mason; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Arnold and Janette Vance, Sharon Hill, Ruth Ann Hill, Judy Hill, Marcella Worley, Phyllis Vance, and Frances Vance; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to his father and mother, Donnie was preceded in death by four brothers, Merle Hill, Ronald Hill, Blaine Hill and Gordon Hill; two sisters, Margarite Bays and husband Jack, Naomie DeClue and husband Lewis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mildred Vance; In-laws, Curtis Vance, Carl Vance, Charley Vance and wife Ruby, Derwood Vance and wife Judy, and Raymond Worley.

Visitation was held on Thursday, February 6th from 4:30 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Friday, February 7th from 9 to 11 A.M.

A funeral service for Donnie was held on Friday, February 7th at 11 A.M. at the DeClue Chapel, officiated by Pastor Jim Ainley. Honoring Donnie by serving as his pallbearers were Justin Hill, Joshua Warren Hill, Mason Skyes, Kevin Vance and Dennis K. Hill.

Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Gardens. Donnie received full military honors presented by the U.S. Army and V.F.W. Post 6996.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care of DeClue Funeral Home.