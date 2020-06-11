Lester Edmond Schroer of Potosi went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 having reached the age of eighty-nine years, two months and five days. Lester was born on March 25, 1931 in St. Louis, a son of the late John William and Anna (Shoults) Schroer.
On April 3, 1954, Lester was united in marriage to Mary Ann Laramore and they shared sixty-six years together.
Those who remain to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his loving and devoted wife, Mary Ann Schroer; four children, Debra (David) Miles, Joseph (Katherine) Schroer, Michael (Holly) Schroer, Nancy (Andy) Portell; eight grandchildren, Chris (Christi) Gaines, Ben (Erica) Gaines, Ryan (Erica) Schroer, Suzanne (Matt) Dennis, Dylan (Taylor) Portell, Hunter (Audrey) Schroer, Breanna (Tyler) Griffin, Devon Schroer and fiancé Briana Barber; great grandchildren, Chloe, Carter, Haven, Rebecca, Wyatt, Ian, Isaac, Lydia, Margaret, Eleanor, Jase, Caleigh, and new baby Schroer coming soon. Lester is also survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wilma “Sissy” and Bud Coy, June Laramore, Juanita Laramore, George and Janet Laramore, Donald and Jody Laramore, Raymond and Donna Laramore, Erma and Jim Harrelson, Elaine and Michael O’Bryan, Phyllis and Bill Long; nephew, Dan (Pat) Schroer; nieces: Shirley Galvin, Jean Herrell, and Sandy (Jerry) Pannier.
In addition to his father and mother, Lester is preceded in death by his son, Lester Wayne Schroer; granddaughter, Amy Schroer; daughter-in-law, Christina Schroer; seven brothers, Arthur, Joseph, Ernest, Earl, Raymond, Norman and Norbert Schroer; sister, Norma Denby; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louie and Alice Laramore; four nephews, Ricky, Bobby, Lawrence, and Kenny Schroer; niece, Kathleen Schroer; In-laws, Melba and Nunis Jones, John Laramore, James Laramore and Glen “Sonny” Laramore.
Lester proudly served in the United States Army from February 7, 1950 to September 25, 1952 during the Korean War. Lester received full military honors consisting of flag folding and presentation, gun salute and Taps.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215 or to DONATE LIFE AMERICA, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA. 23219.
Visitation was held on Monday, June 1st from 5 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, June 2nd from 9 to 11 A.M.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11 A.M. at DeClue Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Bill Brammer and Pastor John Canterberry.
Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
