Lynn Gilbert Marler of Desloge, was born on May 28, 1937 in Potosi, a son to the late Gilbert Harry and Mabel Frances (Carter) Marler. On July 2, 1955, Lynn was united in marriage to Louise Faye Blackwell and they shared sixty-three years together. Lynn entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 16, 2020 having reached eighty-two years of age.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th at DeClue Funeral Home from 5 until 8 P.M. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 25th at 9 A.M. A funeral service will begin at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 25th held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Canterberry officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Big River Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
A full obituary will be forthcoming.
