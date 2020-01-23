Lynn Gilbert Marler of Desloge, was born on May 28, 1937 in Potosi, a son to the late Gilbert Harry and Mabel Frances (Carter) Marler. On July 2, 1955, Lynn was united in marriage to Louise Faye Blackwell and they shared sixty-three years together. Lynn entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 16, 2020 having reached eighty-two years of age.