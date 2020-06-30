Ronald Edward Courtois of Cadet, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Washington County Memorial Hospital, having reached the age of sixty-one years, four months and two days. Ronald was born on February 22, 1959 in Cadet, a son of the late Robert Roy Courtois and Emma Ethel Coleman.
Ronald is survived by his ex-wife, Linda Courtois; four step children; Angela Hariston, Lisa (Kevin) Barton, Robbin Sell, Georgia (Joseph) Phares; fifteen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by stepson, Davie Light; two brothers; Donald and Vincent Courtway.
Services were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
