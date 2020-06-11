Erma Jean Pritchett of Potosi was born on July 29, 1937 in Bonne Terre, a daughter to the late Herman and Theresa (Naeger) Neubrand. On February 1, 1958, Jean was united in marriage to Herbert Pritchett and they shared sixty-two years together. Jean passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence having reached eighty-two years of age.
In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemary Mull and Shirley Crader; brother, Bernard Neubrand; and two sons-in-law, Charlie Sampson and Derek Jayne.
Jean is survived by her beloved husband, Herbert Pritchett; three children, Laura Jayne-Sampson, Romona (Philip, Jr.) Martin, and Matthew (Nancy) Pritchett; eight grandchildren, Christopher Jayne, Dustin (Chrissy) Jayne, Brandon (Elizabeth) Jayne, Jordan Pritchett, Morgan (Lane) Saling, Mitchell Martin, McCoy Martin and Madeline (Ronnie) Hausmann; six great-grandchildren, Kendall Jayne, Laila Jayne, Tucker Jayne, Tillie Jayne, Charlie Hausmann and Ellie Martin; also many dear extended family and friends.
Visitation was held on Saturday, June 6th at DeClue Funeral Home from 5 until 8 P.M. Visitation resumed on Sunday, June 7th at White Oak Grove Baptist Church, beginning at 12:15 P.M. A funeral service to honor Jean began at 1 P.M., officiated by Pastor Scott Welty. Interment and final prayers were held at White Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery concluding the service.
All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.