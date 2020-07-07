Nathaniel Davis

Nathaniel Louis Davis of Arnold was born April 24, 1990 in St. Louis a son to Donna (Johnson) Davis and Paul Davis. Nathaniel departed this life Tuesday, June 23, 2020 having reached the age of 30 years, 1 month and 30 days.
Nathaniel is survived by his mother and father, Donna and Paul Davis of Arnold; sister, Amanda Davis of Arnold; fiancé, Jennifer Daily-Watkins of Arnold; maternal grandparents, Donald Johnson of High Ridge, Kathleen Lee of Highland, Illinois; uncle, Donald Johnson and wife Heather of Hillsboro and many cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Nathaniel was a family man with a big heart. He was a hard worker and was always there to help, no matter the size of the task. He spent a lot of time hanging out with his cousins and traveling the country seeing new places. He will be greatly missed.
Private services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
