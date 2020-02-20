Lana Kay Cresswell of Mineral Point was born on December 2, 1967 in St. Louis, a daughter of the late Buell Garner and the late Lillian (Isgriggs) Simily. On July 26, 1986, Lana was united in marriage to Craig Cresswell and they shared thirty-three years together. Lana departed this life on Friday, February 6, 2020 having reached the age of fifty-two years, two months and five days.

Lana will be missed by all who loved and knew her, including her husband Craig A. Cresswell; daughter Cassie Battreal and husband Donnie Jr.; sister Anita Dumay; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chris and JoAnn Cresswell; brother-in-law, Brian Cresswell; niece, BreAnna Phillips and husband Zachary; also surviving are extended family members and dear friends.

Lana was preceded in death by her father, Buell Garner and mother, Lillian “Peachie” Simily.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, February 11th from 5 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Funeral service for Lana was held on Wednesday, February 12th at 11 A.M. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DeClue Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.