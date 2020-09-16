From March 10, 1960 Edition
Ralph J. Pauley
Ralph J. Pauley was born in Verndale, Minnesota, February 20, 1885 and died at Potosi March 4, 1960 aged 75 years and 13 days.
His parents died when he was young and he was adopted by Eugene and Anna Miller. Anna is still living near St. Clair, Mo. where he also was until a week before his death when he came to Potosi to be near a doctor and spent his last days in the home of the Tillson’s.
He kept his family name of Pauley when he was adopted. He united with the Virginia Mines Baptist Church about 5 years ago.
He said he was prepared to go. The Jenkins Funeral Home was in charge of the burial services.
