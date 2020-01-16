Reva Evelyn Morgan of Potosi, Missouri, was born on February 4, 1929 at Hazel Creek, Missouri, a daughter of the late Harry Jinkerson and the late Mamie (Goodson) Jinkerson. Reva went to her Heavenly home on Friday, January 10, 2020 having reached the age of ninety years, eleven months and six days.



Reva is preceded in death by her father, Harry Jinkerson; mother, Mamie Gilliam; step father, Murphy Gilliam; and two sisters-in-law: Judy Gilliam and Virginia Gilliam.



Survivors include her son, Jerry Morgan; four grandsons: Dustin Lands and wife Denise, Jeremy Morgan and wife Missy, Josh Morgan and wife Tiffany, and Trevor Morgan and wife Erica; seven great grandchildren: Travis, Cole, Tanner, Taylor, Hannah, Emily, and Daniel; one great great grandchild, Addalynn; two step brothers: Alva Gilliam and Clement Gilliam; special cousin, Sissy Coy and husband Bud; special friend, Sandy Mitkos; also surviving are nieces, nephews extended family and friends.



Visitation was held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM and Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM at the DeClue Funeral Home.



A Funeral Service was conducted on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Jim Ainley officiating. Interment followed at Redbud Memorial Gardens.



Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.