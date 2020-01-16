Reva Evelyn Morgan

Reva is preceded in death by her father, Harry Jinkerson; mother, Mamie Gilliam; step father, Murphy Gilliam; and two sisters-in-law: Judy Gilliam and Virginia Gilliam.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Morgan; four grandsons: Dustin Lands and wife Denise, Jeremy Morgan and wife Missy, Josh Morgan and wife Tiffany, and Trevor Morgan and wife Erica; seven great grandchildren: Travis, Cole, Tanner, Taylor, Hannah, Emily, and Daniel; one great great grandchild, Addalynn; two step brothers: Alva Gilliam and Clement Gilliam; special cousin, Sissy Coy and husband Bud; special friend, Sandy Mitkos; also surviving are nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
Visitation was held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM and Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM at the DeClue Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service was conducted on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Jim Ainley officiating. Interment followed at Redbud Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
Service Details
VisitationWhenWednesday, January 15th, 2020 5:00pm - 8:00pmLocationDeClue Funeral HomeAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
Second VisitationWhenThursday, January 16th, 2020 9:00am - 11:00amLocationDeClue Funeral HomeAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
ServiceWhenThursday, January 16th, 2020 11:00amLocationDeClue Memorial ChapelAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
IntermentLocationRedbud Memorial GardensAddressPotosi, MO 63664
