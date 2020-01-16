Reva Evelyn Morgan - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Reva Evelyn Morgan

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:10 pm

Reva Evelyn Morgan

Reva Evelyn Morgan of Potosi, Missouri, was born on February 4, 1929 at Hazel Creek, Missouri, a daughter of the late Harry Jinkerson and the late Mamie (Goodson) Jinkerson. Reva went to her Heavenly home on Friday, January 10, 2020 having reached the age of ninety years, eleven months and six days.

Reva is preceded in death by her father, Harry Jinkerson; mother, Mamie Gilliam; step father, Murphy Gilliam; and two sisters-in-law: Judy Gilliam and Virginia Gilliam.

Survivors include her son, Jerry Morgan; four grandsons: Dustin Lands and wife Denise, Jeremy Morgan and wife Missy, Josh Morgan and wife Tiffany, and Trevor Morgan and wife Erica; seven great grandchildren: Travis, Cole, Tanner, Taylor, Hannah, Emily, and Daniel; one great great grandchild, Addalynn; two step brothers: Alva Gilliam and Clement Gilliam; special cousin, Sissy Coy and husband Bud; special friend, Sandy Mitkos; also surviving are nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Visitation was held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM and Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM at the DeClue Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service was conducted on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Jim Ainley officiating. Interment followed at Redbud Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.

Read Less

To send flowers in memory of Reva Evelyn Morgan (Jinkerson), please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

Service Details

Print

© 2020 The Independent-Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:10 pm.

Most Popular

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, The Independent-Journal, Potosi, MO. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com