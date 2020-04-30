Barbara “Barb” Sue (Villmer) Thebeau of Richwoods was born May 13, 1967 in Farmington, a daughter to the late Albert Villmer and Loretta (Brown) Villmer. Barb departed this life Wednesday, April 22, 2020 having reached the age of 52 years, 11 months and 9 days.
On December 9, 2001 Barb was united in marriage to Jamie Thebeau and they were blessed with 18 wonderful years together.
Barb is survived by her loving husband, Jamie of Potosi; four sons, Dakota Zane Villmer of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Austin Michael Villmer of Richwoods, Wyatt James Thebeau of Richwoods, Brady Travis Thebeau of Richwoods; a daughter, Paige Marie Thebeau of Richwoods; two sisters, Linda Thebeau and husband Gary of Union, Karen Rice and husband Terry of St. Clair; four grandchildren, Paizleigh, Kynzleigh, Courtney, Hailey and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Villmer and Joe Villmer.
Barb had a heart of gold and always took the time to help others in need. She enjoyed telling stories and cooking big meals to share with her friends and family. She loved flowers of all kinds and would spend many hours decorating her home for Christmas. Her loving kindness will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside visitation was held Monday, April 27, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St. Stephen Catholic Church Cemetery in Richwoods.
A graveside service was held Monday, April 27th at 11 A.M. at St. Stephen Catholic Church Cemetery with Father Bob Knight officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Dakota Villmer, Austin Villmer, Shelby Warden, Kenneth Davis, April Pendegraft, Jared Wisdom and Tyler Gann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
