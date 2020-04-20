Verneda Eye of Potosi departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020 having reached the age of seventy-two years and fourteen days. Verneda was born on March 14, 1948 in Potosi, a daughter of the late Rua and Ida (Breakfield) Gilliam.
On November 5, 1966, Verneda was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Eye and they shared thirty-seven years together.
Verneda is survived by seven children, Robert Eye and wife Sheri, Roger Eye and wife Denise, Russell Eye, Randall Eye, Rodney Eye, Valerie Eye, Regan Eye and wife Becky; sixteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Norma Wall and husband Richard, Barbara McDonald and husband Terrance, Freda Tredway and husband Joy; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Verneda was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Eye; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Juanita Eye; grandmother-in-law, Melissa Eye; four brothers, Arvil, Audie, Austin and Chester Gilliam; four sisters, Geraldeen Johnson, Beulah Edwards, Eula Evans and Lena Lisitano.
Private visitation was held for Mrs. Eye’s family.
A graveside service was held at White Oak Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, April 1st beginning at 11 A.M.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
