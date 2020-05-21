John L. Boyer of Potosi was born on October 9, 1941, a son to the late Peter A. and Mary Louise (Coleman) Boyer. John was united in marriage to Nancy Cowin and they had three children. John L. passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, having reached seventy-eight years of age.
From 1960 – 1964, John L. was in the United States Air Force studying to be a Russian Language Translator. After serving in the Air Force, he went to work for Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis where he trained to be an auditor and learned how to burn old money. Later on, John L. began working for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. During this time the postal service had formed a union and John became President for the local union. While continuing his work with the postal service, John also became an Alderman from 1976 until 1980. He was Mayor for the City of Potosi for one year. John was one of the main leaders in organizing and developing the Sayers’ Senior Citizen Center, the Moses Austin Group Home for the Handicapped, and the City Park. He was a devout advocate for the handicapped and developmentally disabled.
John L. had a stroke Saturday morning, May 9, 2020. He was transferred to Mercy Hospital South and admitted to ICU. The following day, May 10, John had another stroke. On Tuesday, May 12, we brought him home where he wanted to be, surrounded by his family. John was awake and oriented for approximately one hour and a half. This was a very special time given to us to share love and laughter. John went to sleep and passed away the next morning, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
All of John L.’s wishes were met and he made sure to do everything his way. He was not defeated in death. He will be deeply loved and cherished all the days to follow.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his son, John Boyer, Jr.; two sisters, Betty Boyer and Theresa “Chee Chee” Garnto; nephew, Jay; and in-laws: Raymond Cowin, Mary Ann (Cowin) Rice, Charles Rice, Kenny Cowin, Donald Cowin and Charlotte Love.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Boyer; two children, Regina West and Bill Boyer; siblings, Micky Boyer, Nancy Shy, Dorothy “Dot” Rodriqez, Diane (Ken) Crocker, Debbie (Joe) Coleman, Eddie (Karla) Boyer and Melinda (Marty) Fuchs; grandchildren, Garrett West (Fiance, Tess Mercille), Jessica (Kevin) Parker, Hannah Boyer, Ryan Boyer, Zane West and Paige West; great-grandchildren: Rylann West, Caysen West, Kellen Parker and Olin West; also surviving are many dear loved ones and friends.
Visitation was held on Thursday, May 14th at DeClue Funeral Home from 12 Noon until 2 P.M. A brief ceremony began at 2 P.M. on Thursday to honor the life of John L. Serving as pallbearers were Bill Boyer, Garrett West, Ryan Boyer, Zane West, Tony West and Kevin Charboneau. Interment and final prayers were held at Calvary Cemetery following the service.
Funeral arrangements cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.