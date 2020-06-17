Robert Carl Barton, also known as “Bobby”, of Bismarck was born November 7, 1943 in Irondale, a son to the late Robert Kelly Barton and Jeanette Ruth (Ives) Barton. Robert departed this life Saturday, June 6, 2020 having reached the age of 76 years, 6 months and 30 days.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Cara Rochelle Medina and husband Reynaldo of Hinesville, Georgia, Eden Roxanne Barton of French Village; son, Bret Richard Barton of Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany; two sisters, Brenda Jane Guggenberger of Desloge, Rhonda Meredith Wimberley and husband Larry of Eucha, Oklahoma; a brother, Michael Kelly Barton and wife Annie of Potosi; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two sons, Ryan Bernard Barton and Robert Eric Barton.
Robert never met a stranger and was a genuine person to all he met. He always took the time to help others in their time of need. His faith was his drive to never give up, no matter the challenge. He loved his family with all his heart and the memories he gave will be treasured forever.
A memorial visitation for Robert was held Saturday, June 13th from 11 A.M.-1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home.
A brief service was held Saturday, June 13th by Raymond White with burial and final prayers taking place at Big River Cemetery.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
