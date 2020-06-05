This week we are featuring a few obituaries from past editions of “The I-J”. This is for interest, history and geneology purposes. We enjoy the ‘Find of the Week’ and this is another part of our shared history that we’d like to share. Enjoy - Kris Richards
From January 5, 1950 Edition
Frank Raymo Died
In Potosi Dec. 29, 1949
John Franklin Ramo was born Dec. 23, 1870, in Washington County and died at his home in Potosi on Dec. 29, 1949. He was the son of Napoleon and Martha Ramo, pioneers of this county.
In 1895 Mr. Ramo was united in marriage to Cora Alice Smith. They were parents of eleven children. Mr. Raymo was affiliated with the Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held Dec. 31 at the Potosi First Baptist Church with Rev. J. J. Johnson officiating. Interment was in the new Masonic cemetery by Boyer Funeral Home.
Surviving are six children - Mrs. Mary Boyer, Mrs. Goldie Moon, Mrs. Myrtle Miller, Mrs. Alice Horton, all of Potosi; Mrs. Margaret Sisk of Bismarck and Arthur Raymo of St. Louis; also 26 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
