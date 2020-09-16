From the March 2, 1950 Edition...
Mrs. Lillie Trudo Buried
in Potosi Tuesday
Lillie May Trudo (nee Duncan) daughter of the late James and Jane Duncan, was born May 25, 1868, at Palmer, and died Feb. 26, 1950, at the home of her daughter, Mrs. E. C. Mason at DeSoto, at the age of 81 years, 9 months and 1 day. She was united in marriage in 1884 to John Jarvis and to this union eleven children were born, seven sons and four daughters. Her husband and five sons preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons and four daughters: Virgil Jarvis, Mrs. Wm. Gilliam, Mrs. Pearl Dunlap of Potosi, Mrs. Floyd Tar, Columbus, Kansas, Winifred Jarvis, Galena, Kansas, and Mrs. E. C. Mason, DeSoto. There are thirty-three grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was united in marriage to Henry Trudo in 1923. He also preceded her in death.
She united with Palmer Methodist Church in early life and lived a Christian life.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Potosi Methodist Church. Rev. A. J. Johnson officiated. Burial was in the new Masonic cemetery by Boyer Funeral Home.
